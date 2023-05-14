More from Star Tribune
Powerful Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar, tearing off roofs and killing at least 3
Thousands of people hunkered down Sunday in monasteries, pagodas and schools, seeking shelter from a powerful storm that slammed into the coast of Myanmar, tearing the roofs off buildings and killing at least three people.
Morning forecast: Lingering showers, high 69
The rain should clear up Sunday afternoon in the Twin Cities area. Then get ready for a hot and dry start to the work week.
Paul Douglas
Mother's Day Sunshine Likely Later Today
Morning puddles give way to slow clearing this afternoon, with highs near 70F. And daytime highs hold in the 70s most of May. No more heat spikes or cold slaps brewing. In spite of a few windblown showers on Thursday, a mostly-dry weather pattern lingers the next 2 weeks. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Unusually early heat wave in Pacific Northwest tests records
An early heat wave took hold Saturday in parts of the Pacific Northwest, with temperatures nearing or breaking records in some areas and heat advisories in place through Monday.
Evening forecast: Low of 54, with periods of rain and thunderstorms possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.