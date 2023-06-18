More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Likely thunderstorms, high 78
While they aren't expected to be severe, you're likely to see a few storms this Father's Day.
Nearly 100 die as India struggles with a sweltering heatwave in 2 most populous states
At least 96 people died in two of India's most populous states over the last several days, officials said Sunday, with swaths of the country reeling from a sweltering heatwave.
Paul Douglas
Sunday: Best Chance of T-storms All Week
Storms are bubbling up along the leading edge of hot, humidified air that will bathe Minnesota all week, with 5-6 days at or above 90F. The next significant chance of storms won't come until next weekend, so today is your best bet for a free lawn-watering. Smoke should dissipate by Monday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Heat wave has US South sweltering, from tornado-ravaged West Texas town to Florida beaches
Communities from Houston to New Orleans opened cooling centers to bring relief as steamy hot temperatures settled across a broad swath of the U.S. South on Saturday, and beachgoers fled a waterspout that swept ashore on a Florida beach.
Evening forecast: Low of 65; partly cloudy and chance of widely scattered thunderstorms
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.