Weather
Morning forecast: Lighter showers, high 77; more storms tonight
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Aug. 27
Nation
Tropical Storm Ida a hurricane menace to New Orleans
Tropical Storm Ida intensified as it swirled toward a strike on Cuba on Friday, showing hallmarks of a rare, rapidly intensifying storm that could speed across warm Gulf waters and slam into Louisiana as a major hurricane on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center warned.
Duluth
Smoke fills northern Minnesota skies as Greenwood fire grows
An air quality alert is in effect through Friday night for northeastern Minnesota.
Local
Weather Service warns of urban flooding amid heavy rain in Twin Cities
Today is the second soggy day for the State Fair.
Nation
Alone in the sky, pilot and fiancee save 17 in Tenn. flood
Nashville-based helicopter pilot Joel Boyers had just finished helping his fiancee earn her pilot's license on Saturday morning, and they were heading home to celebrate, when he received a frantic call from a woman in Pennsylvania. Her brother's home in Waverly, Tennessee, was underwater and he was trapped on a roof with his daughters. Could Boyers help?