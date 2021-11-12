Paul Douglas

It was an inevitable as death (and taxes). After a long, luxurious autumn winter has finally arrived on gusty winds with windswept slush. I expect big variations in snowfall across the state into Sunday midday, when the flakes should finally subside. Roads should be wet today, but I expect snowy travel Saturday night and Sunday morning as a fast-moving clipper drops a few inches of snow (metro included). Hello winter...there you are!