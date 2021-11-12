More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Light wintry mix, high 38; snow Saturday night
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Nov. 12
Paul Douglas
Paul Douglas: Sloppy mix today, clipper to drop a few inches Saturday night
It was an inevitable as death (and taxes). After a long, luxurious autumn winter has finally arrived on gusty winds with windswept slush. I expect big variations in snowfall across the state into Sunday midday, when the flakes should finally subside. Roads should be wet today, but I expect snowy travel Saturday night and Sunday morning as a fast-moving clipper drops a few inches of snow (metro included). Hello winter...there you are!
Local
Twin Cities will see snow, high winds — and more Up North
Up to 12 inches may fall over the Lake of the Woods region.
Evening forecast: Low of 32; mostly cloudy with a bit of snow possible; breezy late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Atmospheric river soaks Pacific Northwest as 'November witch' socks Dakotas, Minnesota
There's a blizzard warning through Friday evening for northeast South Dakota and a sliver of west-central Minnesota.