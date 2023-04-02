More from Star Tribune
Twins Reusse: Battling health scares, former Twins manager Kelly finds beautiful day in the neighborhood
Morning forecast: Light wintery mix, high 47
In case you missed it, it is officially the third snowiest winter on record for the Twin Cities. We'll see a very light wintery mix today with warm temperatures and sunshine, too.
The US leads the world in weather catastrophes. Here's why
The United States is Earth's punching bag for nasty weather.
Heavy snow makes for third-snowiest winter of all time in Twin Cities
Tens of thousands of Minnesotans were without power and roads were slippery by Saturday morning.
Windblown Rain and Snow by Midweek
A light rain-snow mix is possible early today as temperatures push into the 40s by afternoon. A quiet Monday gives way to an icy mix changing to rain Tuesday (with more T-storms). Another outbreak of tornadoes is expected over Iowa and Illinois, with an ice storm for Duluth. I see mostly rain for the Twin Cities, ending as windswept snow on Wednesday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Minnesota digs out after heavy snow, with another storm likely next week
Tens of thousands of Minnesotans lost power, and many reported unplowed roads.