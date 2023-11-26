More from Star Tribune
Weather
Morning forecast: Light snow possible, high 34
It was almost a November without snow. A light dusting might join overnight totals Sunday.
World
Heavy snowfall in Romania and Moldova leaves 1 person dead and many without electricity
Heavy snowfall and strong blizzards in Romania and Moldova on Sunday left one person dead and hundreds of localities without electricity, as well as forcing the closure of some national roads, authorities said.
Paul Douglas
Data Seems To Favor An "Easier Winter"
A clipper arrives today with decorative flurries and winds gusting to 30mph. A week from today: a little rain. An easy winter? Probably easier than most. It would be premature to lower your guard anytime soon. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 24; considerable cloudiness with a couple of flurries
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 30, mostly cloudy and chilly
It'll be windy, with a chance of flurries in southern Minnesota. Sunday brings a clipper with snow accumulations of less than an inch.