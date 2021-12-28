More from Star Tribune
Nation
'So difficult': Northwest cold forces some into shelters
With temperatures in normally mild Seattle dropping well below freezing, Kaety West walked a short distance in the snow from the tent where she usually stays to find refuge at a small warming center at an American Legion hall.
Local
Another round of snow, then deep freeze up next for Twin Cities
Bone-chilling cold is on tap for the rest of 2021 as daily highs will hover around 10 above and nightly lows will fall below zero.
World
AP PHOTOS: Migrants stranded, cold at Belarus-Poland border
On a sunny but freezing morning in a forested area of Belarus at the border with Poland, hundreds of migrants line up to receive hot food and water.
Paul Douglas
Have a Happy (Subzero) New Year!
We'll add to that total with another 2-4" by tonight. The sun comes out Wednesday with single-digit daytime "highs". Enjoy the relative warmth, because a true arctic front is brewing for the weekend. ECMWF (European model) consistently keeps most of Minnesota below zero New Year's Day into Sunday. Wind chills may dip from -20 to -40F. Check the weather blog for more details. -Todd Nelson