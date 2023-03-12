More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Light snow, high 32
Areas of the Twin Cities could see light snow on and off Sunday. Saturday's snow made this winter one of the snowiest on record.
Nation
Storm breaches California river's levee, thousands evacuate
A Northern California agricultural community famous for its strawberry crop was forced to evacuate early Saturday after the Pajaro River's levee was breached by flooding from a new atmospheric river that pummeled the state.
Evening forecast: Low of 26, with more snow, up to another inch
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Tropical Cyclone Freddy hammers Mozambique for second time
Record-breaking Cyclone Freddy made its second landfall in Mozambique Saturday night, pounding the southern African nation with heavy rains and disrupting transport and telecommunications services.
Business
Relentless winter brings pros, cons for Tahoe ski resorts
Last winter, most ski resorts at Lake Tahoe had to postpone their usual November openings because there wasn't enough snow.