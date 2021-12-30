More from Star Tribune
Nation
Southern storms damage homes, buildings, power lines
Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Southern states, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Local
Weather Service confirms seventh tornado in Freeborn County
The National Weather Service has confirmed a seventh tornado struck a southeastern Minnesota county during wind storms earlier this month.
Minneapolis
Winter Classic plans Target Field fun despite, because of cold
The event likely will be a stern test of the ballpark's cold weather enhancements.
Nation
Another round of snow before thaw comes to frigid Northwest
A thaw-out is coming for frozen Seattle and Portland, Oregon, but not before another round of snow that could compound problems for a region more accustomed to winter rain than arctic blasts.