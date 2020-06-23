More from Star Tribune
Video
Morning forecast: Increasing clouds; high of 75
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Partly cloudy, low 59
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Minnesota Zoo debuts drive-through zoo
The Minnesota Zoo is offering a socially distanced way to see some of its animals during the coronavirus pandemic.
Local
Civil rights organizations denounce plan to give Minneapolis Foundation oversight of police accountability
A coalition of police accountability and civil rights organizations are denouncing plans by Mayor Jacob Frey to turn over police accountability efforts to the Minneapolis Foundation lead by former Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak.
Sports
Welcome to Day 5 of the Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards
Wrapping up our week-long virtual celebration of the Star Tribune All-Metro Awards for high schools, today we announce our Boys' Team of the Year and Girls' Team of the Year, both presented by Becker Furniture World.