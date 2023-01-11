More from Star Tribune
Traffic
Rapid bus lines resume; other routes suspended due to ice
Light-rail and Northstar trains are running as normal, Metro Transit said. Minneapolis and St. Paul schools are in session; St. Paul said late-arriving students will be excused.
Weather
Morning forecast: Icy, high 32
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 11
Nation
Storm-struck California scrambles to clean up ahead of rain
Storm-ravaged California scrambled to clean up and repair widespread damage on Wednesday as the lashing rain eased in many areas, although the north could see thunderstorms and another powerful weather front was expected to hit the state Friday.
Nation
Landslides, sinkholes, floodwaters plague soggy California
Sinkholes swallowed cars and floodwaters swamped towns and swept away a small boy as California was wracked by more wild winter while the next in a powerful string of storms loomed on the horizon Tuesday.
World
Natural, manmade factors behind New Zealand's hottest year
New Zealand had its hottest year on record in 2022, beating a mark set just a year earlier thanks to a combination of natural weather cycles and manmade global warming, the agency that monitors temperatures said Wednesday.