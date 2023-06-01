More from Star Tribune
World
Government body warns of increased health threats from climate change in Germany
Germany's disease control agency warned Thursday that rising temperatures due to global warming will increase the likelihood of heat stroke, vector-borne illnesses and other health risks in the country.
Weather
Morning forecast: Hot, steamy; high 89
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, June 1
Nation
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is now underway. Here's what to know.
It's time for residents along the southeastern U.S. coastlines to make sure their storm plans are in place as the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season gets underway on Thursday.
World
Argentine meteorologist becomes first female head of UN weather agency
A leading Argentine meteorologist has been elected as the first female head of the United Nations weather agency.
World
Japan's southern Okinawa Islands prepare as tropical storm approaches
A weakened Tropical Storm Mawar headed toward Japan's southern archipelago of Okinawa on Thursday, leading businesses and the airport to close and fishermen to batten down their boats in preparation.