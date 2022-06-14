More from Star Tribune
Nation
3 missing, swept away in drainage ditch after severe storms
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and parts of the South, authorities said.
Weather
Morning forecast: Hot and windy, high 98
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, June 14
Weather
Excessive heat today; 100-degree temperatures to return this weekend
Highs by the weekend are expected to range 100 to 105 degrees across southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities.
Weather
Excessive heat warning for Twin Cities on Tuesday; hot spell ahead
Monday morning storms will give way to hot, humid and windy conditions by Tuesday when the mercury will flirt with the 100-degree mark, the National Weather Service said.
Nation
Yellowstone officials assess damage after historic floods
A torrent of rain combined with a rapidly melting snowpack caused a deluge of flooding that forced the evacuation of some parts of Yellowstone National Park, cutting off electricity and forcing park officials to close all entrances indefinitely, just as the summer tourist season was ramping up.