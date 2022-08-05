More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Record floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park
Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers.
Nation
Firefighters keep wildfire out of evacuated Washington town
A small town in Washington state that was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire was largely spared Friday, while in California crews made progress against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year.
Paul Douglas
A Rainy Weekend Ahead With Over An Inch Possible
Be prepared for some much needed rain this weekend, with the potential of an inch or more across portions of southern Minnesota due to several rounds of showers and storms. Some storms Saturday could also be strong. - D.J. Kayser
Business
Storms ground US air travelers as airlines cancel flights
Tens of thousands of flyers had their travel plans upended Friday after airlines canceled about 1,400 U.S. flights as thunderstorms hit the East Coast.
Evening forecast: Low of 74; breezy, cloudy and warm
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.