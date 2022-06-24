More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Local
Some Minnesota cities enact watering restrictions amid 'abnormally dry' conditions
Minneapolis enacted watering restrictions, but St. Paul has not.
Paul Douglas
Minnesota Summers Are Trending More Humid
Rumbles of morning thunder give way to a drying trend this afternoon as winds pick up from the northwest. Sunday will feel like September with low 70s, patchy clouds and gusty winds. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 71; cold front brings clouds, chances of strong thunderstorm late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
St. Cloud
Storm floods roads, drops near-record rain on central Minnesota
The heavy rain washed out both lanes of Hwy. 10 near Randall, Minn.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 91, sunny, with chance of storms late
There's a threat of severe weather this evening, mainly in northwestern Minnesota, and then overnight throughout the state.