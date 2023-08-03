More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Hot and humid, high 93
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 3
World
Typhoon Khanun forecast to turn back to Japanese islands where it already caused damage and injuries
The typhoon that damaged homes and knocked out power on Okinawa and other southern Japanese islands this week was slowly moving west Thursday but is forecast to make a U-turn and dump even more rain on the archipelago.
Nation
Progress made against massive California-Nevada wildfire but flames threaten iconic Joshua trees
Firefighters aided by rain fought to contain a massive blaze that swept through the California desert into Nevada and is threatening the region's famous spiky Joshua trees.
Paul Douglas
Another Hot & Humid Day Thursday - A Rainy Sunday Expected
Hot and humid conditions are expected on Thursday as we'll observe another 90F degree day in the metro. Temperatures will slowly cool into the weekend - and it looks like Sunday could be a very wet day across southern Minnesota. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 72; partly cloudy, humid, storms possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.