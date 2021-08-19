More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Hurricane Grace makes landfall near Mexico's Tulum temples
Hurricane Grace struck Mexico's Caribbean coast just south of the ancient Mayan temples of Tulum early Thursday, pushing a dangerous storm surge. Heavy rain and strong winds threatened to destroy flimsier homes and keep tourists off white sand beaches until it crosses the Yucatan Peninsula.
World
As winds calm, firefighters find hope battling French blaze
A fire that has ravaged forests near the French Riviera for four days is slowing down as winds and hot weather subside, but more than 1,100 firefighters were still struggling to get it under control Thursday, local authorities said.
World
Tensions over aid grow in Haiti as quake's deaths pass 2K
Tensions have been growing over the slow pace of aid reaching victims of a powerful weekend earthquake that killed more than 2,100 people in Haiti and was trailed by a drenching tropical depression.
Nation
Dozens of homes burn as California wildfire siege continues
A small wildfire swept through a mobile home park, leaving dozens of homes in ashes, the latest in a series of explosive blazes propelled by gusts that have torn through Northern California mountains and forests.