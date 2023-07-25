More from Star Tribune
World
A firefighting plane crashes as new evacuations are ordered in Greece
A firefighting plane has crashed in southern Greece as authorities battled fires across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures.
Weather
Morning forecast: Hot and hazy, high 94; storms overnight
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, July 25
Business
Heat wave returns as Greece grapples with more wildfire evacuations
A third successive heat wave in Greece pushed temperatures back above 40 C (104 F) across parts of the country Tuesday following more nighttime evacuations from fires that have raged out of control for days.
Local
Storms wreak havoc in North Hudson, Wis., rip roof off building with apartments
Downburst winds were behind the damage left by storms that popped up Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
World
Strong typhoon blows closer to northern Philippines, forcing evacuations and halting sea travel
A powerful typhoon blew closer to the northern Philippines on Tuesday, forcing thousands to evacuate and halting sea travel amid warnings of torrential rains and tidal surges up to 3 meters (nearly 10 feet).