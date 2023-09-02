More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: High of 96; partly cloudy
It'll be hot but not humid this weekend, with probable record heat Sunday. A cooldown isn't expected until Wednesday, bringing a chance of storms.
World
Typhoon Saola makes landfall in southern China but appears to cause only light damage
Typhoon Saola made landfall in southern China before dawn Saturday after nearly 900,000 people were moved to safety and most of Hong Kong and parts of the coastal mainland suspended business, transport and classes. Damage appeared to be minimal, however, and some services were returning to normal by afternoon.
Paul Douglas
Record-setting heat this Labor Day weekend
Highs will warm to record-setting levels this weekend with an outside chance at 100F, which would be only the second time we've ever warmed into the triple digits at MSP in recorded history. Check the blog for more details. —Todd Nelson
Nation
In final hours before landfall, Hurricane Idalia stopped intensifying and turned from Tallahassee
In the final hours before Hurricane Idalia struck Florida the storm had grown into a Category 4 beast lurking off the state's west coast, and the forecast called for it to continue intensifying up until landfall.