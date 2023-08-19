More from Star Tribune
Rochester A drag queen called bingo at a southern Minnesota county fair for the past 3 years, then wasn't asked back
Morning forecast: High of 95; excessive heat warning
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, with a peak heat index of 103 in the Twin Cities area and smoky skies in northwestern Minnesota. Sunday will be cooler, with highs in the mid-80s. More heat is on the way.
World
Hurricane Hilary threatens 'catastrophic and life-threatening' flooding in Mexico and California
Hurricane Hilary headed for Mexico's Baja California Saturday as the U.S, National Hurricane Center predicted ''catastrophic and life-threatening flooding'' for the peninsula and for the southwestern United States, where it is forecast to make land as a tropical storm on Sunday.
World
Powerful Hurricane Hilary heads for Mexico's Baja. Rare tropical storm watch issued for California
Hurricane Hilary churned off Mexico's Pacific coast Friday as a powerful Category 4 storm threatening to unleash torrential rains on the mudslide-prone border city of Tijuana before heading into Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years.
Paul Douglas
Saturday: Excessive Heat Warning - Cooler Sunday But 90s Return - Near 100F Wednesday?
An Excessive Heat Warning is in place Saturday for the metro as heat index values climb to the low/mid-100s. A respite in the heat comes Sunday (though possibly with some wildfire smoke) before a stretch of 90s are expected Monday-Thursday. We could even see a 100F high Wednesday. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 70; mainly clear and setting up a weekend warmup
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.