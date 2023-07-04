More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: High of 92, chance of storms
There's a chance of strong storms, especially this evening. Storms could continue Wednesday morning, followed by clearing and cooler temps.
Paul Douglas
4th of July Atmospheric Fireworks
Unfortunately, picnics and festivities might be impacted by atmospheric fireworks throughout the day today. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has parts of the state under a risk of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and large hail as the primary concerns. Keep an eye on the sky and have a plan b just in case you get chased indoors today. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Chicago flooding is stark reminder of vulnerability of major cities during extreme weather
Heavy rains that flooded Chicago neighborhoods, rendered freeways impassable and wreaked havoc on NASCAR street races downtown Sunday are serving as stark reminders of urban centers' vulnerability during extreme weather events.
Weather
Heat advisory in Twin Cities, southern Minnesota on Monday; storms on July 4th
Monday was the hottest day of the year in the Twin Cities, where the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory.