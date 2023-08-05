More from Star Tribune
World
More people go missing and thousands are evacuated as northeast China is hit by more floods
Rain continued to pelt northeastern China in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri Saturday, as authorities reported more fatalities and missing people while evacuating thousands more.
Nation
Vermont's flood-wracked capital city ponders a rebuild with one eye on climate change
A beloved bookstore in Vermont's small capital city moved across the street to a new spot farther from the Winooski River after an ice jam sent river water into the store in 1992. A nearby office supply and gift store did the same in 2011 because it liked a different space that came with a bonus: it was higher and farther from the river.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 86, mix of sun and clouds
There's a chance of isolated showers today. Showers and thunderstorms are on tap Sunday, with cooler temperatures.
World
South Korea presses on with World Scout Jamboree as heat forces thousands to leave early
South Korea is plowing ahead with the World Scout Jamboree, rejecting a call by the world scouting body to cut the event short as a punishing heat wave caused thousands of British and U.S. scouts to begin leaving the coastal campsite Saturday.
Paul Douglas
Isolated Storm Possible Saturday - More Rain Saturday Night Into Sunday
While a few storms could be around in the metro through about midday on Saturday, an increased rain chance is possible across the region on Sunday. 70s and 80s are in the forecast over the next seven days. - D.J. Kayser