Weather

Sneak outside today for warm sunshine and 80s, before a few T-storms rumble in later today. Metro showers and storms become more frequent Sunday as a weak disturbance passes overhead. Light winds aloft may cause some of the storms to stall, squeezing out a few inches of rain on some towns, while other spots pick up very little rain. A fickle pattern. We're in a drought, let it rain. Check the Blog for more details. -Todd Nelson