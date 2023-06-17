More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: High of 85; storms likely
Showers and thunderstorms will move through the state, reaching the Twin Cities area around 6 p.m. Scattered storms will continue Sunday, with a heat wave on the way.
World
Doctors advise people over 60 to stay indoors as India's northern state swelters in extreme heat
At least 34 people have died in the past two days as a large swath of the north Indian state Uttar Pradesh swelters under severe heat, officials said Saturday, prompting doctors to advise residents over 60 to stay indoors during the daytime.
Nation
Destruction in Texas Panhandle: Storm blamed for 3 deaths wrecked mobile homes and main street
As Sabrina Devers watched what would turn out to be a deadly storm approach her ranch just north of the Texas Panhandle town Perryton, she first spotted golf ball-sized and then softball-sized hail.
Weather
Symptoms of El Nino Already Kicking In
Sneak outside today for warm sunshine and 80s, before a few T-storms rumble in later today. Metro showers and storms become more frequent Sunday as a weak disturbance passes overhead. Light winds aloft may cause some of the storms to stall, squeezing out a few inches of rain on some towns, while other spots pick up very little rain. A fickle pattern. We're in a drought, let it rain. Check the Blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
World
Severe storm kills 3 in southern Brazil, 12 still missing
Authorities of the southern Brazil state of Rio Grande do Sul said Friday that three people died and 12 were missing after a winter storm swept through the region.