Paul Douglas

Welcome to the sunnier day of the weekend with 70s north and mid 80s in the metro. The next (unusually strong for August) Alberta Clipper pushes a smear of showers and T-storms across the state Sunday, with temperatures in the 70s statewide, and cool 60s up north. Winds may gust to 40 mph Monday before the pattern mellows by midweek. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson