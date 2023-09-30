More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: High of 83, sunny and summery
Most of the day should be dry, sunny and humid. There's a chance of passing storms, with the warmth lingering into early next week.
Nation
New York stunned and swamped by record-breaking rainfall as more downpours are expected
One of New York's wettest days in decades left the metropolitan area stunned and swamped Friday after heavy rainfall knocked out several subway and commuter rail lines, stranded drivers on highways, flooded basements and shuttered a terminal at LaGuardia Airport for hours.
Nation
AP PHOTOS: As Alpine glaciers slowly disappear, new landscapes are appearing in their place
In pockets of Europe's Alpine mountains, glaciers are abundant enough that ski resorts operate above the snow and ice.
Nation
New York City area gets one of its wettest days in decades, as rain swamps subways and streets
Rain walloped the New York metropolitan area with a startling punch Friday, knocking out several subway and commuter rail lines, stranding drivers on highways, flooding basements and shuttering a terminal at LaGuardia Airport for hours in one of the city's wettest days in decades.
Paul Douglas
80s For Highs To End September And Begin October - Record Highs Possible Sunday
A very warm Fall weekend is ahead - in fact, Sunday will see highs near a record in the metro. More storms are possible across the state Friday Night into early Saturday, and the metro has a Saturday evening chance as well. - D.J. Kayser