More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Spanish authorities evacuate some 500 people to escape a wildfire on the Canary island of La Palma
Spanish authorities have preemptively evacuated some 500 people to avoid a wildfire that has broken out on the Canary island of La Palma.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 83; smoky haze, chance of rain
An air quality alert continues until 3 p.m. Saturday. Isolated showers are possible this afternoon and Sunday.
World
Days of torrential rain in South Korea leave at least 22 dead in landslides and floods
Days of heavy rain in South Korea have left at least 22 people dead and 14 others missing in landslides, floods and other incidents, the government said Saturday.
Nation
Vegas could break heat record as tens of millions across US endure scorching temperatures
Visitors to Las Vegas on Friday stepped out momentarily to snap photos and were hit by blast-furnace air. But most will spend their vacations in a vastly different climate — at casinos where the chilly air conditioning might require a light sweater.
Nation
Southern California firefighters battle 3 wildfires amid hot, dry weather
Firefighters in Southern California were battling three separate brush fires that started Friday afternoon amid a blistering heat wave.