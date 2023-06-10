More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: High of 79; chance of showers and thunderstorms
A cold front will push through, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunday will be sunny and cooler, with warmer air on the way again next week.
One of 2 giant ducks in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor deflates
One of the two giant inflatable ducks floating in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor deflated on Saturday, just a day after they were unveiled to revelers.
Evening forecast: Low of 66; partly cloudy with chance of a stray thunderstorm late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
A Few Badly Needed PM Showers Today
We may salvage a little hazy sun this morning, but a southbound cool front sparks a few midday and afternoon showers, even a clap of thunder. Once again the atmosphere will NOT be ripe for hail or high winds. It's been a supernaturally quiet spring for severe weather across the Upper Midwest. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Afternoon weather: High of 83, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be summery, with a chance of isolated storms to the west that will move toward the Twin Cities on Saturday. Cooler and sunnier air is on the way Sunday.