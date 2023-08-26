More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: High of 75, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be cooler and less humid. There's more nice weather on the way Sunday with warmer temps and a chance of storms Sunday night.
Paul Douglas
I'm Happy To Report Little To Report
Expect ideal State Fair strolling weather with low humidity (dewpoints in the 50s - you're welcome) and afternoon highs in the mid-70s today and closer to 80F Sunday. Models suggest a warming trend in time for Labor Day weekend. We haven't seen the last 90s of summer. This is just a 6-day siesta from the muggies. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 62; clear and cooler ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: High of 87, partly cloudy and humid
It'll be warm and humid, with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Saturday and Sunday look to be lovely.
Morning forecast: High 87, a few PM showers; cooler Saturday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Aug. 25