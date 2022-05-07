More from Star Tribune
Nation
Unprecedented gusts expected to fan wildfires in New Mexico
Weather conditions described as potentially historic were on tap for New Mexico on Saturday and for the next several days as over 1,400 firefighters and a fleet of airplanes and helicopters worked feverishly to bolster lines around the largest fire burning in the U.S.
Local
Finally! Minnesota snaps out of persistent cold spell
Record high temperatures are possible by Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
Paul Douglas
Today Is The Day We've Been Waiting For
Encourage your favorite mom to wander outside today, without question the nicer day of the weekend. A blue, lukewarm, story-book sky, low humidity and no big bugs yet. The approach of warm, steamy air sets off a few showers on Mother's Day, keeping temperatures 5-10 degrees cooler. A July-like warm front sparks thunder early Monday, with enough afternoon sunshine for 80s. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson