Weather
Morning forecast: High of 72, plenty of sun
It'll be a nice spring day, with some warmer and smokier weather on the way.
Paul Douglas
Brilliant Weekend Weather Ahead With 70s And Sunny Skies
There shouldn't be a lot of complaints about the weather this weekend in the metro, with low 70s for highs Saturday and upper 70s Sunday under lots of sunshine. Cooler temperatures, though, are expected along the North Shore - especially Sunday. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 46; clear to partly cloudy with a dry weekend ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Italy's deadly floods just latest example of climate change's all-or-nothing weather extremes
The floods that sent rivers of mud tearing through towns in Italy's northeast are another drenching dose of climate change's all-or-nothing weather extremes, something that has been happening around the globe, scientists say.