Nation
Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits
It's been the longest wait, their whole lives, in fact. But Race Lessar and Landen Ozzello are finally right where they want to be, on a snowy slope close to home, molding snow into a ski jump.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 61, mix of sun and clouds
It'll feel like spring, with even warmer weather on the way. There's a chance of showers Sunday afternoon.
Sports
Storms bring down trees at Masters, play halted in 2nd round
Three towering pine trees fell near patrons as storms rolled through Augusta National on Friday, though nobody was hurt, and the second round of the Masters was suspended for the day amid heavy wind and rain.
Paul Douglas
60s For Easter Weekend With A Few Showers Around Sunday
The first 60s of the year are likely in the metro this weekend! We will watch some rain showers around from midday onward Sunday, but morning egg hunts should be dry. 70s then look to make an appearance for the middle of next week. - D.J. Kayser