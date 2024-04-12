More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: High of 61, lots of sun
It'll be mild and breezy, with a warmup on the way and a chance of storms early next week.
Video
Afternoon forecast: High of 58, chance of showers
It'll be cooler and breezy today with a chance of showers and storms this afternoon. Warmer weather is on the way.
Video
Strong thunderstorms cause dramatic damage in Houston suburb of Katy
In the Houston suburb of Katy, strong thunderstorms caused damage. Heavy rain, tornadoes, hail and damaging wind were possible across the Gulf Coast and South.
Video
Families, prosecutors speak out after sentencing of Michigan school shooter's parents
The parents of the Oxford High School shooter didn't show sufficient remorse at their sentencing, victims' family members and prosecutors said after the hearing
Video
Solar eclipse awes people across North America
Monday's total solar eclipse was watched by millions in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. It was North America's biggest eclipse crowd ever.