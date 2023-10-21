More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 59, cloudy and windy
It'll be blustery and cooler, with a chance of showers in northeastern Minnesota. Sunday will be less windy, with some wetter and cooler weather on the way.
World
Storm hits northern Europe, killing at least 4 people
A storm battered Britain, northern Germany and southern Scandinavia early Saturday, for a third day, with powerful winds, heavy rain and storm surges that caused floods, power outages, evacuations and disrupted flights, railway service and ferry lines.
World
Hurricane Norma takes aim at Mexico's Los Cabos resorts, as Tammy threatens islands in the Atlantic
Residents of Mexico's Los Cabos resorts rushed to prepare as Hurricane Norma headed toward the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula for an expected landfall Saturday, while in the Atlantic, Tammy grew into a hurricane and threatened to batter the islands of the Lesser Antilles.
World
Hurricane Norma heads for Mexico's Los Cabos resorts, and Tammy becomes hurricane in the Atlantic
Hurricane Norma gained strength and once again became a major storm Friday as it took aim at the twin resorts of Los Cabos at the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula in the Pacific.
Paul Douglas
Beautiful Weekend For Last-Minute Leaf Viewing - A Bit Breezy On Saturday
Quiet weather is expected through the rest of the MEA weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs nearing 60F. We are still watching a change next week, however, with a rainier pattern anticipated. - D.J. Kayser