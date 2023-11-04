More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Bryant Avenue in Minneapolis reopens after $1.5 million fix; council candidate corrects ad
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Bryant Avenue in Minneapolis reopens after $1.5 million fix; council candidate corrects ad
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Bryant Avenue in Minneapolis reopens after $1.5 million fix; council candidate corrects ad
South Metro Is Rosemount the new Maple Grove? South metro suburb is booming — and there are hundreds of acres left
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Bryant Avenue in Minneapolis reopens after $1.5 million fix; council candidate corrects ad
South Metro Is Rosemount the new Maple Grove? South metro suburb is booming — and there are hundreds of acres left
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 48, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be a pleasant fall day, with a chance of light precipitation in northern Minnesota. Sunday will be warmer and cloudier.
Regional Weather
Clouds decrease Saturday, with rain chances Sunday night Into Monday morning
While it'll be a mainly cloudy start to Saturday in the metro, we should see more sunshine as we head into the afternoon hours. Highs climb back into the 50s on Sunday with cloudy conditions while rain impacts northern Minnesota. Rain chances move south into Sunday Night. - D.J. Kayser
Business
Storm Ciarán brings record rainfall to Italy with at least 6 killed. European death toll rises to 14
Record-breaking rain produced floods in a vast swath of Italy's Tuscany region as Storm Ciarán pushed into the country overnight, trapping residents in their homes, inundating hospitals and overturning cars. At least six people in Italy and one person in Albania were killed on Friday, bringing the storm's death toll to 14 across Europe this week.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 46, peeks of sun
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, with more of the same Saturday. Sunday will bring warmer temps and a chance of showers.
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly cloudy, high 46
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Nov. 3