Weather
Morning forecast: High of 45, cloudy and cool
It'll be cloudy with a chance of light precipitation. Sunday will be warmer, and there's even warmer weather on the way.
Business
How researchers, farmers and brewers want to safeguard beer against climate change
On a bright day this fall, tractors crisscrossed Gayle Goschie's farm about an hour outside Portland, Oregon. Goschie is in the beer business — a fourth-generation hops farmer. Fall is the off-season, when the trellises are bare, but recently, her farming team has been adding winter barley, a relatively newer crop in the world of beer, to their rotation, preparing barley seeds by the bucketful.
World
Mexico City imposes severe, monthslong water restrictions as drought dries up reservoirs
Mexican officials imposed severe, monthslong cuts to Mexico City's water supply at midnight Friday, acting just a month after initial restrictions were ordered as drought dries the capital's reservoirs.
Paul Douglas
October Stages A Comeback Next Week
A passing shower or sprinkle is possible today, but a rare sunshine sighting is expected Sunday, with an unusual number of sunny days next week as temperatures surge into the 50s. A few days of 60-degree readings are possible by midweek, especially south and west of the Twin Cities; roughly 15-20F above average. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Anchorage adds to record homeless death total as major winter storm drops more than 2 feet of snow
Four homeless people have died in Anchorage in the last week, underscoring the city's ongoing struggle to house a large homeless population at the same time winter weather has returned, with more than 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow falling within 48 hours.