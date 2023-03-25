More from Star Tribune
Nation
Mississippi tornadoes kill 23, injure dozens overnight
Powerful tornadoes tore through the Deep South on Friday night, killing at least 23 people in Mississippi, obliterating dozens of buildings and leaving an especially devastating mark in a rural town whose mayor declared, ''My city is gone.''
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 43, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be mild, with some clouds and temperatures just below average. There's a chance for mixed precipitation next week.
Paul Douglas
Slow Motion Goldilocks Meltdown Next 2 Weeks
I see a cool bias into early April with 40s by day and 20s at night, a "Goldilocks Meltdown". Snow melts during the day, a nighttime freeze taps the brakes on runoff. We are far from out of the woods, and some experts are still fearing the worst river flooding in 2 decades. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
California eases water restrictions, but drought isn't over
California Gov. Gavin Newsom ended some of the state's water restrictions on Friday because a winter of relentless rain and snow has replenished the state's reservoirs and eased fears of a shortage after three years of severe drought.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 29; patchy clouds and more cool temps ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.