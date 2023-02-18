More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: High of 37, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be mild today and tomorrow, with a chance of snow Sunday and Monday. There's another chance of more impactful snow midweek.
Paul Douglas
Quiet Weekend. Increasing Snow Potential Next Week
A return to winter looks eerily imminent later this week. Both the GFS (American Model) and ECMWF (European Model) are hinting at plowable snow potential Wednesday and Thursday of next week. It's still too early to tell, but stay tuned. Meanwhile, enjoy the somewhat mild and quiet weekend ahead. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 21 and partly cloudy, with a warmer weekend ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 28, mostly sunny
It'll feel like it's in the teens with strong wind gusts. There's warmer weather on the way this weekend, with chances of snow Sunday and next week.
World
Trains and ferries canceled as storm hits northern Europe
A powerful storm over the North Sea hit northern Europe and led to dozens of train and ferry cancellations Friday in northern Denmark and southern Norway as the Danish Meteorological Institute forecast hurricane-force wind gusts.