Weather
Morning forecast: High of 33, peeks of sun
Early fog should give way to some sunshine, with winds becoming stronger overnight. Another mild day is on tap Sunday, with a chance of precipitation Monday.
Nation
Newsom asks Californians to stay vigilant about more storms
With rain-soaked California expected to see more stormy weather over the weekend and into next week, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and other state and federal officials pleaded with residents Friday to stay alert to possibly more flooding and damage.
Video
Drone camera shows Selma destruction from storm
At least 35 possible tornado touchdowns were reported across several states, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Housing
What to do about ice dams? Here is some help
If you see icicles, ice dams are likely on the roof, too, and they bring the potential for serious property damage.
Paul Douglas
Warmer Conditions Saturday With Morning Sun And Cloudier Afternoon Skies
A mix of sun and clouds are expected Saturday with highs climbing into the 30s. We could have a shot at 40F under cloudy skies Sunday before rain chances move in Monday. - D.J. Kayser