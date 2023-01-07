More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: High of 17; foggy start gives way to sunshine
Fog will clear late this morning, with warmer temperatures on the way early next week.
World
AP PHOTOS: Snow is a no-show as Europe feels the winter heat
Mild weather has left many regions of Europe that would normally be blanketed in snow at this time of year bare, and winter sports resorts are fearing for the future.
St. Paul
Heavy snow makes for messy cleanup in Twin Cities
Officials ask for patience as snowplowing continues.
Minneapolis
How much would it cost for Mpls. to shovel all sidewalks?
Could be millions annually, could be tens of millions. How clean do we want them?
Paul Douglas
A Mid-Winter Snapshot of Snowy Beauty
Our weather will be flavored more by the Pacific than the Arctic looking out 2 weeks. While California is pummeled by a parade of flooding storms, I see little weather drama here - maybe some slush next Thursday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson