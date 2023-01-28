More from Star Tribune
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 11; get ready for the big chill
There's a windchill advisory in northern Minnesota, with a winter weather advisory along I-90 in the southern part of the state. Colder air is on the way.
World
3 dead, 1 missing as rain pounds New Zealand's largest city
Authorities said Saturday that three people had died and at least one was missing after record levels of rainfall pounded New Zealand's largest city, causing widespread disruption.
World
Spellbinding polar night gets darker in warming Arctic
At 10:40 a.m. on a day in January, two powerful beams of light from the Svalbard governor's boat pierced the complete darkness of the mountain-fringed fjord it was sailing. It was carrying the children's choir from this remote village's church to visit an even more isolated Arctic outpost.
Nation
Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured
Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said.
Paul Douglas
Arctic Blast In Place For The Next Several Days
We're now in the depths of an Arctic Blast that'll last into next week. Highs in the metro could struggle to get above zero early next week with morning wind chills from Sunday through at least Tuesday morning dipping into the -20s. - D.J. Kayser