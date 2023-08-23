More from Star Tribune
Nation
Climate change may force more farmers and ranchers to consider irrigation -- at a steep cost
The Texas ranch where Gilda Jackson trains and sells horses has been plagued by grasshoppers this year, a problem that only gets worse when the hatch quickens in times of heat and drought. Jackson watched this summer as the insects chewed through a 35-acre pasture she badly needs for hay; what they didn't destroy, the sun burned up.
Weather
Morning forecast: High 98, excessive heat warning
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 23
World
Tropical Storm Franklin makes landfall and dumps heavy rain on Haiti and Dominican Republic
Tropical Storm Franklin made landfall Wednesday on the island of Hispaniola shared by the Dominican Republic and Haiti, bringing fears it would trigger deadly landslides and heavy flooding in both countries.
World
Tropical Storm Franklin nears the Dominican Republic and Haiti bringing torrential rain
Authorities in the Dominican Republic shut schools and government offices Tuesday as Tropical Storm Franklin took aim at the island of Hispaniola that it shares with Haiti and threatened to unleash landslides and heavy floods.
Local
Twin Cities sets heat record with scorcher near 100 degrees
Oppressive humidity levels were making things feel even hotter. In the Twin Cities area it felt as hot as 115, the National Weather Service said. The heat wave will last through Thursday.