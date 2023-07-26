More from Star Tribune
St. Paul Meet the St. Paul restaurant vet bringing connection — and a killer breakfast bowl — to Cathedral Hill
Overnight storms knock out power across Twin Cities; heat advisory today
The heat advisory also includes 25 counties in central Minnesota, where temperatures and humidity will combine to make it feel like 100 degrees the next two days.
Morning forecast: High 96; hot sun after rainy start
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, July 26
Business
Typhoon Doksuri leaves at least 2 dead and displaces thousands in the northern Philippines
Typhoon Doksuri blew ashore in a cluster of islands and lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving at least two people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off rural houses, flooded low-lying villages and toppled trees, officials said.
Nation
Water at tip of Florida hits hot tub level and may have set world record for warmest seawater
The water temperature on the tip of Florida hit hot tub levels, exceeding 100 degrees (37.8 degrees Celsius) two days in a row. And meteorologists say that could potentially be the hottest seawater ever measured, although there are some issues with the reading.
World
Deadly wildfires across the Mediterranean destroy homes, threaten nature reserves
Major fires raging in parts of Greece and in other Mediterranean countries advanced Wednesday, causing additional deaths, destroying homes and threatening nature reserves during a third successive wave of extreme temperatures.