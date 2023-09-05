More from Star Tribune
Local Meet the geologist-turned TV host who connects the dots -- or runes -- from the Vikings to the Knights Templar to the Founding Fathers
Local Meet the geologist-turned TV host who connects the dots -- or runes -- from the Vikings to the Knights Templar to the Founding Fathers
Morning forecast: High 93; chance of evening storms, possibly severe
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 5
World
Severe rainstorm triggers flooding in central Greece, 1 man dies. Police order a traffic ban
Police ordered vehicles off the streets of three regions in Greece Tuesday as a severe storm hammered the center of the country and some of its islands, turning streets into flooded torrents.
Nation
Burning Man revelers begin exodus after flooding left tens of thousands stranded in Nevada desert
Muddy roads flooded by a summer storm that left tens of thousands of partygoers stranded for days at the Burning Man counterculture festival had dried up enough by Monday afternoon to allow them to begin their exodus from the northern Nevada desert.
World
High water sweeps fire truck into a river, leaving 5 missing, as tropical storm hits China
High waters swept a fire truck into a river in southeastern China early Tuesday, leaving five crew members missing, local authorities said, as the second tropical storm in recent days hit the mainland.
Weather
Twin Cities and Duluth tie heat records set a century ago
Some of the state's largest public schools sent out tips for battling heat as students prepare to return to classrooms Tuesday.