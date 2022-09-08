More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: High 90; cooldown coming Friday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 8
California avoids outages after day of grid-straining heat
California avoided rolling outages during extreme heat, as operators of the state's electricity grid continued to warn that unprecedented demand on energy supplies could force them to periodically cut power to some customers.
Record heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum
A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas.
Paul Douglas
Hot Thursday Before A Cold Front Brings Cooler Temperatures And Rain In
Enjoy one more summer-like day on Thursday as highs climb into the 90s across parts of the state. Rain and cooler weather is on the way after that for Friday and the weekend. - D.J. Kayser