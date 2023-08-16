More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: High 90, chance of PM storms, possibly severe
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 16
Weather
Forecast calls for storms Wednesday, heat wave by the weekend
The hottest day of the year in the Twin Cities was 96 degrees on July 27 and that mark could be equaled or eclipsed during the Saturday through Tuesday heat wave.
Local
Flood of insurance claims for dented cars and broken windows follows Minnesota hailstorm
Videos and photos showed hail, some the size of baseballs, lodged all across Oakdale Golf Club.
Paul Douglas
Wednesday: 90F With Afternoon & Evening Severe Storms Possible - Blazing Hot This Weekend
A 90F day is expected Wednesday ahead of a cold front that'll spark severe storms in the PM hours. Wildfire smoke could move back in on Thursday before hot weather is expected this weekend with highs in the mid/upper 90s. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 65 and partly cloudy; change is on the way
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.