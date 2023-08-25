More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: High 87, a few PM showers; cooler Saturday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Aug. 25
Paul Douglas
Much More Pleasant Weather Moving In The Next Few Days
While it'll still be a touch humid out there to begin Friday, a cold front moving through will help knock that down into the afternoon and the weekend. A few scattered showers or storms can't be ruled out Friday, otherwise quiet weather expected for the State Fair! - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 71; mainly clear and humid
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Dominican's recovery, penguin peril and GOP denial: What to know about extreme weather now
The Dominican Republic was starting to get back on its feet Thursday after Tropical Storm Franklin raked the island nation, with heavy flooding that killed at least two people. The storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people and left more than 1.6 million without water.
Afternoon forecast: High 90 with decreasing clouds
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 24