More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Powerful quake adds to Haiti's misery, killing at least 304
A powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake added to the misery in Haiti, killing at least 304 people, injuring a minimum of 1,800 others and destroying hundreds of homes. People in the Caribbean island nation rushed into the streets to seek safety and to help help rescue those trapped in the rubble of collapsed homes, hotels and other structures.
Weather
Morning forecast: High 86, dry and breezy
Our next rain chance in the Twin Cities metro arrives mid-to-late week.
Nation
Thunderstorms, heat fuel wildfires burning across West
The danger of new fires erupting across the West because of unstable weather conditions added to the burden already faced by overstretched crews battling blazes across the region.
World
Torrential rain in Japan causes more floods, mudslides
Torrential rain triggered a mudslide and more floods across Japan on Sunday, leaving three people presumed dead and forcing the evacuation of dozens of residents.
Nation
'Unprecedented' flooding in El Paso leaves woman dead
A storm system that stalled for days over West Texas led to what a National Weather Service meteorologist on Saturday called an "unprecedented" amount of rain in the predominantly dry El Paso area, leaving a woman dead.