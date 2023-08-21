More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: High 85; more heat arrives Tuesday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Aug. 21
Nation
Southern California prepares for more floods as post-Tropical Storm Hilary brings more rain
Tropical Storm Hilary deluged arid parts of Mexico and then drenched Southern California from the coast to the desert resort city of Palm Springs and inland mountains, forcing rescuers to pull several people from swollen rivers. Even as the storm subsides across the coast, flooding and mudslides were expected across the parts of the southwestern U.S.
Nation
Rain from Tropical Storm Hilary lashes California and Mexico, swamping roads and trapping cars
Tropical Storm Hilary inundated streets across Mexico's arid Baja California Peninsula with deadly floodwaters Sunday before moving over Southern California, where it swamped roads and downed trees, as concerns mounted that flash floods could strike in places as far north as Idaho.
Paul Douglas
A Very Good Shot at 100F on Wednesday
Enjoy a cool breeze this morning because a well-advertised "heat spike" is on the way, a sudden surge in temperature. After reasonable 80s today I see upper 90s Tuesday and 100F Wednesday. Expect a heat index both afternoons from 105 to 110F. Stupid Hot. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson