World
Beijing sizzles under nearly all-time-high temperatures as authorities ask people to stay indoors
Beijing and parts of northern China are experiencing record temperatures, with authorities urging people to limit their time outdoors.
World
Tropical Storm Cindy forms behind Bret in an early and aggressive start to Atlantic hurricane season
Tropical Storm Cindy formed behind Tropical Storm Bret, in the first case of two storms in the tropical Atlantic in June since record keeping began in 1851, forecasters said Friday.
Paul Douglas
Showers And Storms Expected For Weekend Events
We'll be watching a slower-moving area of low pressure moving across the region as we head into the weekend, bringing rounds of showers and storms along with it. The heaviest rain does appear to be Saturday into Saturday Night, with more scattered rain on Sunday. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 72; increasing clouds with a thunderstorm possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.