Morning forecast: High 74, chance of showers
The weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Nation
Ida deals new blow to Louisiana schools struggling to reopen
Tara Williams' three little boys run shirtless, because most of their clothes were swept away, and they stack milk crates beneath a blazing sun because their toys are all gone too. Their apartment is barely more than a door dangling from a frame, the roof obliterated, most everything in it lost.
World
Typhoon pours 5 inches of rain on Taiwan, heads for Shanghai
Typhoon Chanthu drenched Taiwan with heavy rain Sunday as the storm's center passed the island's east coast heading for Shanghai.
World
Torrential rains kill 17, destroy homes in northern Pakistan
Torrential monsoon rains and mudslides hit areas in northwestern Pakistan early on Sunday, destroying homes and killing at least 17 people, police said.
Nation
Wildfire forces closure of part of freeway in California
A wildfire near Castaic Saturday has led to the closure of a part of a major freeway in Southern California, officials told local media.